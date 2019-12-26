Uttar Pradesh reels under intense cold wave, around 143 dead so far

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Inclement weather conditions threw life out of gear in Uttar Pradesh which is reeling under an intense cold wave with maximum temperature hovering over 12-14 degree Celsius on Thursday. Around 40 persons were reported dead in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 143 so far.

Early morning fog disrupted normal life in the state capital and a dozen trains were cancelled due to poor visibility. Respective district administrations ordered to close the schools across the state till Saturday.

The hospitals in the state have been witnessing a huge rush of patients due to a spurt in cold-related medical conditions. Around nine toddlers in different districts contracted pneumonia due to sweeping cold wave conditions.

Moreover, three persons were killed since Tuesday in road accidents due to fog. Visibility in many areas had dropped to 15-20 metres, said the Met department.

Cold related casualties were reported from Kanpur, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Pilibhit, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Rampur, Hamirpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Ballia. Government officials said that they were providing blankets, clothing, arranging bonfires and night shelters to protect the shelter less from cold.

These arrangements, however, were falling short due to the unabated cold wave in the state. The Regional Met Office has forecast cold wave conditions would continue for some more days.

More than 700 stray animals, mostly cows and dogs died in the state capital. Meerut was the coldest in the state at 2.9 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a temperature of 4.8. The Met said the intense cold wave was due to a western disturbance.