15-year-old raped inside bus in Madhya Pradesh, three arrested

The police have arrested Raju Ahirwar for allegedly raping the minor, and two others, including the bus driver, for abetting the crime, an official said.

Published: 27th December 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAJGARH: A 19-year-old bus helper has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl inside a bus in Biaora town of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the victim was returning to her village after meeting her brother in Indore, Suthalia police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud said.

Ahirwar allegedly raped the girl inside a stationary bus at Biaora bus stand, while bus driver Kadir Khan (25) stood guard outside the vehicle, Suthalia police station in- charge Mukesh Gaud said.

After the incident, the girl reached Suthalia police station at around 2 am on Thursday and reported the crime, he added.

An offence has been registered against Ahirwar under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gaud said.

Khan has been charged with wrongful confinement, the official said, adding that another accused Suresh Verma, who had allegedly taken the victim to Indore, was booked for kidnapping, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh rape cases crimes against women
