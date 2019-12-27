Home Nation

Army chief Bipin Rawat faces backlash from Opposition, veterans for criticising CAA protestors

Oppn takes umbrage to General Bipin Rawat’s remarks in which he indirectly castigated those who are leading violent anti-CAA protests

Published: 27th December 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressing after taking over as the new Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (File| PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat sparked a controversy on Friday when, alluding to the protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act, he said those who lead the “masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns” were not true leaders.

At a function in Delhi, General Rawat said: “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. As we are witnessing in the large number of universities and college students the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership.”

His comments were immediately decried by retired servicemen and Opposition leaders for wading into a political controversy, which is barred under the Army Act, 1954. In their view, the defence services should remain apolitical and serving personnel are expected to not speak out of turn. 

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas said General Rawat’s statements blur the lines between politicians and military commanders.

“What will be the difference between us and the politicians? No military commander should say anything to do with events, policies and matters relating to politics,” he said.

For former Army Commander Lt Gen HS Panag (Retired), the chief’s statements had hurt the neutrality of the Army.

“On the surface it can be claimed that he was talking about leadership. But, the implied meaning is very clear. It is a statement that doesn’t behove of a serving Army personnel,” Gen Panag said. 

He said the Army had always kept itself neutral.

It only performed non-military duties when it was called upon by the civilian administration to deal with emergency situations such as riot control or assistance during natural calamities.

Commenting on a political issue violated Section 21 of the Army Act (see box), he added. 

Another retired General defended the Army chief but criticised the timing.

“He was talking about leadership and brought out the traits of a good leader. He was talking about leading by example and showing care,” he said. 

“The only problem is the timing (of the comments). In fact, if he had said it some other day it would have been seen positively,” the retired Army officer observed.  

Opposition hits out at General Rawat

The Opposition hit out at General Rawat.

“Since when have army chiefs started commenting about internal affairs? It undermines civil-military relations whose cornerstone is that (the) armed forces neither comment nor interfere in domestic politics. This has been our singular success going back to 1947,” Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

AIMIM’s  Asaduddin Owaisi said: “Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It’s about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy.”

The CPI-M asked Rawat to apologise for his “indiscretion” saying his statement reflected how the situation has degenerated under the Modi government “where the highest officer in uniform can so brazenly breach the limits of his institutional role”. 

What the army Act says

21. Communications to the Press, Lectures, etc. No person subject to the (Army) Act shall publish in any form whatever or communicate directly or indirectly to the Press any matter in relation to a political question or on a service subject or containing any service information, or publish or cause to be published any book or letter or article or other document on such question or matter or containing such information without the prior sanction of the Central Government, or any officer specified by the Central Government in this behalf; or deliver a lecture or wireless address, on a matter relating to a political question or on a service subject or containing any information or views on any service subject without the prior sanction of the Central Government or any officer specified by the Central Government in this behalf.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Citizenship act Indian Army
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp