Arrogance often leads to downfall, Shiv Sena taunts BJP

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut made a veiled attack on the BJP, saying arrogance often leads to downfall of the people.

“Toofan mein kashtiyan aur ghamand mein hastiyan aksar doob jaati hain (ships in a storm and personalities due to arrogance often sink),”Raut tweeted.

The BJP as been attacking the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ever since he parted ways with the Amit Shah-led party over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state. In a counter move, Raut has been taking aim at the BJP through his tweets.

If politics creates religious issues, then one should know the country is being run by wrong people, Raut tweeted while attributing the comment to American civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

The BJP has been countering protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in several parts of the country, by asserting that the new law does not discriminate against people on religious lines.

Meanwhile, four Sena workers were held for thrashing man over remark against Thackeray. Samadhan Jugdhar, Prakash Hasbe, Shrikant Yadav and Satyawan Kolambekar were arrested by Wadala TT police and released on bail.

The four accused along with others allegedly bashed up Wadala resident Hiramani Tiwari and shaved his head, after he posted a comment about Thackeray on Facebook.

In his post on December 19, Tiwari berated the Sena chief for comparing the police action against Jamia students protesting against the new citizenship law with the Jallianwala massacre.

(With PTI inputs)