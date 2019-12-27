Bengal BJP to launch mass outreach to counter Mamata Banerjee on CAA-NRC-NPR

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP will launch an extensive campaign against CM Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR in January.

At a meeting with the party’s working president J P Nadda, who visited Kolkata two days ago, it was decided that other than using media and social media platforms, outreach programmes on the ground level will be organised from January 16 to January 31.

Street corners will be held at block-level, small marches will be organised and party workers will carry out programmes to reach out to the masses.

The outreach drive will be supervised by the party’s vice-president in Bengal Subhash Sarkar and general secretary Aayantan Bose.

The saffron camp has already printed 3 lakh booklets to “educate” the people.

“Mamata Banerjee and her party are misleading the people of the state. Our party workers will launch door-to-door campaigns,” said Sarkar.

“From January, our party’s national leadership will start visiting Bengal. We will organise rallies where they will make people understand. Our grassroots workers will visit tea-stalls where locals assemble and campaign for CAA.”