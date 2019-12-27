Home Nation

BJP aims support letters from one crore people under mega campaign on Citizenship Act

BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said that the party will counter the lies of opposition parties including that of the Congress over the provisions of the new law through effective communication.

Published: 27th December 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national working president JP Nadda

BJP national working president JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to get support letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from as many as one crore people as part of its massive awareness campaign on the CAA, under which, the party, the RSS and its affiliates will be contacting around three crore families across India.

The mega campaign will be launched in different cities by BJP president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and other senior leaders on January 5 and it will culminate on January 15 at a mega rally which is under consideration.

ALSO READ| BJP has perfected the art of deception: Asaduddin Owaisi on NPR, NRC

The party has formed several dedicated groups of its leaders to contact intellectuals, Dalits, priests, minorities and other communities on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), according to a circular set to state BJP units.

A crucial meeting has been called to discuss the strategy of the 10-day-long event in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting will be attended by senior BJP and RSS leaders including JP Nadda. The BJP will seek to allay fears and apprehension on the Act during the massive communication campaign even as anti-CAA protests continue in several parts of the country.

ALSO READ| BJP to deploy senior leaders across country to remove doubts on Citizenship Act

Over 250 press conferences, over 1,000 rallies will be held as part of the campaign to clear the air and make a pro-CAA narrative in the country.

The party will counter the lies of opposition parties including that of the Congress over the provisions of the new law through effective communication, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has said. "The BJP will take along the refugees, who come to India due to atrocities in their countries in its rallies," he said.

Several parts of the country have seen large-scale protests, which turned violent at some places, against the contentious law which grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Citizenship Act CAA support CAA awareness JP Nadda Bhupendra Yadav
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp