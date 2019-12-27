Home Nation

CAA stir: Protesters detained outside Delhi's Uttar Pradesh Bhawan

Published: 27th December 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors take part in a march demanding for the release of their leader Chandrasekhar Azad and protest against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Protestors take part in a march demanding for the release of their leader Chandrasekhar Azad and protest against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police on Friday detained a group of protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan against alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students from various political groups active on the campus, had called for a "gherao" of the UP Bhawan.

There was heavy security deployment outside the venue.

As soon as some protesters arrived, they were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Meanwhile, there have been numerous protests across Delhi since today morning.

Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the amended citizenship law.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations.

Lamba hit out at the central government, saying "unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you (PM) are trying to put people in a queue for NRC, as it was done during demonetisation".

"It is very essential to raise the voice of democracy for the country and for the Constitution. A central government cannot become dictatorial and impose it agenda on people," she said.

The protestors, many of whom gathered after offering Friday prayers at the mosque, raised slogans against the new legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Is desh ko NRC, NPR nahi chaiye. Is desh ko rozgaar chahiye. Is desh ko aman aur shanti chahiye (This country does not need NRC, NPR, it needs jobs. The country needs peace and amity)," a protester said.

The protesters, who were carrying placards that read 'Save the Constitution, don't divide India', appealed to the people to remain non-violent.

The protesters, including Bhim Army members, began marching from the Jor Shahe Mardan Qarbala in Jor Bagh and were stopped by police at a barricade on the way to the prime minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

