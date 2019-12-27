Home Nation

CAA stir: Student leaders from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to be part of 'Inquilab Morcha'

Student leaders, including Umar Khalid and Afreen Fatima from JNU, Hammada Rehman from JMI and Maskur Usmani from AMU will be part of the protest, its organiser said.

Published: 27th December 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday.

Demonstrators hold placards and raise slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Student activists from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be part of the 'Inquilab Morcha' to be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Student leaders, including Umar Khalid and Afreen Fatima from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Hammada Rehman from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Maskur Usmani from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be part of the protest, its organiser Rafiq Shahab said.

Students from Tata institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will also join the agitation, during which they will demand withdrawal of CAA, NCR and the National Population Register (NPR).

Former Bombay High Court judge B G Kolse Patil and Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker will speak during the protest, Shahab added.

In view of the massive protest, the traffic police has put in place several diversions and parking restrictions in south Mumbai, a traffic official said.

Mahapalika Marg has been closed for vehicular movement from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Metro junction, he said.

Vehicles moving towards Metro Junction will have to head towards D N Road, J J School of Arts, Police Commissioner's office and turn then left via Lokmanya Tilak Marg to proceed further, the official said.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on Mahapalika Marg, Badruddin Tayyabji Marg, D N Road, L T Marg, M G Road, Hazarimal Somani Marg, he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of women under the banner of All India Democratic Women's Association held a public meeting at Azad Maidan against the new citizenship law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Delhi inquilab morcha Citizenship act Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp