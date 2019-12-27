Case registered against 120 people for participating in pro-CAA rally in Dehradun

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a first, FIR has been registered against 120 persons in Dehradun on Friday for organizing a rally in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The case has been registered against 14 identified persons while 106 are still unidentified.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The organization and people did not take requisite permission for the rally which is unlawful."

The case has been registered against these people under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 186 (obstruction of any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 145 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Earlier, on Thursday, Shahar Qazi of Dehradun Jama Masjid appealed people to keep 'Roza' on Friday for maintaining peace in the country in wake of protests against Citizenship Act.

The Qazi, Mohammad Ahmed Kasmi said that people across India should not indulge in violence but present their point of view in a peaceful manner.

Protests were reported in larger proportions after daily Friday Namaaz. Uttarakhand witnessed protests on a scale of thousands taking to streets with national flag singling national anthem.

Earlier, the state government had to impose section 144 banning gathering of any sorts fearing violence. However, Uttarakhand has not reported any incident of violence and death like neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh which fared worst.