Home Nation

Case registered against 120 people for participating in pro-CAA rally in Dehradun

Shahar Qazi of Dehradun Jama Masjid appealed people to keep 'Roza' on Friday for maintaining peace in the country in wake of protests against Citizenship Act. 

Published: 27th December 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a pro-Citizenship Act rally. (Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a first, FIR has been registered against 120 persons in Dehradun on Friday for organizing a rally in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The case has been registered against 14 identified persons while 106 are still unidentified.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The organization and people did not take requisite permission for the rally which is unlawful."

The case has been registered against these people under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 186 (obstruction of any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 145 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code, 1860. 

Earlier, on Thursday, Shahar Qazi of Dehradun Jama Masjid appealed people to keep 'Roza' on Friday for maintaining peace in the country in wake of protests against Citizenship Act. 

The Qazi, Mohammad Ahmed Kasmi said that people across India should not indulge in violence but present their point of view in a peaceful manner.

Protests were reported in larger proportions after daily Friday Namaaz. Uttarakhand witnessed protests on a scale of thousands taking to streets with national flag singling national anthem. 

Earlier, the state government had to impose section 144 banning gathering of any sorts fearing violence. However, Uttarakhand has not reported any incident of violence and death like neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh which fared worst.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp