Home Nation

Classes on ethics and anti-plagiarism made must for PhD scholars

It will now be mandatory for PhD researchers across India to study two new courses in publication ethics and misconduct for pre-registration course work.  

Published: 27th December 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank speaks at the launch of the UGC Guidelines/Frameworks in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 26 2019. (Photo | PIB)

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank speaks at the launch of the UGC Guidelines/Frameworks in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 26 2019. (Photo | PIB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It will now be mandatory for PhD researchers across India to study two new courses in publication ethics and misconduct for pre-registration course work.  

On Thursday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) sent a circular to all higher education institutions stating that it has approved a two-credit course on ethics and misconduct of publication.

Titled ‘Research and Publication Ethics’, the 30-hour course will be compulsory for all PhD students for pre-registration course work in the universities, the circular said. 

Incidentally, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has been trying to improve the quality of PhDs in India. The higher education regulator also released a set of five documents - guidelines for inculcation of human values and professional ethics in higher educational institutes, a guide to faculty induction programme, consortium for academic and research ethics and framework for economically and sustainable campus development in higher educational institutes.  

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank had released these documents as part of efforts to “improve the quality in higher educational institutes.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp