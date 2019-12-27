Home Nation

Country can't be run without involving all sections: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre

Rahul was speaking at the inaugural function of National Tribal Dance Festival, 2019 at the Science College ground in Raipur.

Published: 27th December 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Hitting out at the Centre over the "deteriorating" economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country cannot be run without involving every section of the society.

In a veiled attack on the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Gandhi also said that nothing can be gained by making people fight among themselves.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival, 2019' held at the Science College ground here.

"You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other states," he said in an apparent reference to the CAA and NRC.

"You all know the problem of farmers' suicide, deteriorating condition of the economy, unemployment. There is no need to repeat all these," he added.

"But I would like to say that without taking people from every religion, every caste, tribals, Dalits and backwards together, the economy of the country cannot be run," Gandhi said.

"You (Centre) do whatever you want, but unless you take people along and unite the country, you cannot do anything to tackle the problem of unemployment and economy. Nothing can be gained by breaking things. The country cannot benefit by making people fight among themselves," he added.

"If you (Centre) give the entire money to just 10-15 people of the country, implement demonetisation and unscrupulous GST, then neither can employment be generated nor can the economy be strengthened," he said.

Praising the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government for organising the tribal dance fest, he said such events underline the country's unity in diversity.

"All of us have come here to see the folk dance and culture of tribals in this event and it will also give us a chance to understand their history. But I want that it should not only be limited to this, rather the voices of the tribals should be heard by the government. Their ideas should be included in the functioning of the government," he said.

"It is indeed a very good step and it should be taken further. Tribals had to face a lot of problems. I am happy to say that the voices of tribals are being heard in Chhattisgarh government."

"Be it procurement of tendu leaves (at higher prices), returning land of tribals or actions against malnutrition, the state government is closely working with tribals here," he said.

In an apparent reference to the Maoist menace, he said the violence in the state has declined, as the government here is listening to the voices of people.

"Voices of all people are being heard in the state Assembly," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state has around 32 per cent tribal population and it is the government's responsibility to protect and preserve their culture.

Around 1,300 artistes from the country and abroad had given their consent to participate in this dance festival, but around 1,800 have taken part in it, Baghel added.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Renata Lok-Dessallien, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, state cabinet ministers and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress National Tribal Dance Festival NRC Citizenship act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp