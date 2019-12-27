Home Nation

G Kishan Reddy slams Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for remarks about police

Dikshit said that more than half of the police forces in the country are 'corrupt' while also asserting that they or the paramilitary forces raise slogans on nationalism to get away with misdeeds.

Published: 27th December 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy (L) and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (File photo| Agencies)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Friday hit out at Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit over his remark wherein, he had said that "more than half of police forces in India are corrupt" and demanded an apology from the Congress for its leader's statement.

"No politics should be done on Police. Governments come and go, but police work for 365 days. Congress party should apologise for this remark," Reddy told ANI.

Earlier, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that more than half of the police forces in the country are "corrupt" while also asserting that they or the paramilitary forces raise slogans on nationalism in a bid to stow away a misdeed.

"More than half of the police forces in the country are corrupt. How do they eradicate it? Firstly, raise slogans on nationalism and show that we do such a job which cannot be questioned. When police or paramilitary forces raise such slogans, know that they are trying to hide a misdeed," Dikshit told ANI.

The Congress leader added that if an organisation is "corrupt", they will talk more about nationalism. Later, clarifying his stance, Dikshit said, "I said most of them [police] are corrupt, did not say all are corrupt."

He said that the politicians are "answerable to people" the same way public services are. "When police do not function neutrally, people feel they are not fulfilling the responsibility as per the Constitution," the leader added.

His comments came in the backdrop of alleged reports on vandalism of a Muslim family's house by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

According to reports, the police told them, "You have only two places, Pakistan or Kabristan [grave]". Several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a spate of protests over the newly amended citizenship law, many of which turned violent. Even BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday slammed Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit for his comments.

"From Sonia Gandhi to Sandeep Dikshit, all leaders of the Congress are corrupt. In every manner, they are destroying the image of our forces, police... They are calling them corrupt. They are damaging their morale. It is a kind of anti-democratic thinking," he told ANI while accusing Congress of backing those committing crimes.

