Home Nation

Hemant Soren to drop case against outgoing Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

The complaint was lodged at the Mihijam Police Station against Das under various sections of the SC/ST Act on December 19 for his alleged ‘objectionable’ remarks in Jamtara a day before.

Published: 27th December 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren being offered the official letter of oath ceremony by State Chief Secretary D K Tiwari in Ranchi Jharkhand Thursday Dec. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren being offered the official letter of oath ceremony by State Chief Secretary D K Tiwari in Ranchi Jharkhand Thursday Dec. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  In a goodwill gesture, senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren announced on Thursday that he would withdraw his complaint lodged against the outgoing CM Raghubar Das.

The complaint was lodged at the Mihijam Police Station against Das under various sections of the SC/ST Act on December 19 for his alleged ‘objectionable’ remarks in Jamtara a day before.

Making his decision known regarding the withdrawal of the complaint, Soren asserted that nothing could be gained with hatred against each other.

“We are peace-loving people and do not believe in malevolence… (We) try to move forward with a positive attitude. Whatever happened during the elections must be forgotten as it is the time to move this state forward on the path of development,” Soren said.

Meanwhile, Soren on Thursday called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi to seek his blessings and chalk out an outline of his new government in Jharkhand. 
After meeting with the RJD chief for about half an hour, Soren called it just a courtesy call. “Lalu ji being a guardian for us, it was just as a courtesy call for asking his well-being,” said Soren.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary DK Tiwari called on Soren at his residence and invited to form the government in Jharkhand. According to Tiwari, family members of Hemant Soren have also been invited to take part in oath-taking ceremony.

“As per the protocol, I have invited Hemant Soren ji to come and take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2 pm on December 29 at Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi,” said the Chief Secretary. Other MLAs, who will be inducted in the Cabinet, will also be invited as soon as their names are decided, he added.

‘Jharkhand loss was unexpected’

In Srinagar, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the electoral loss in Jharkhand was unexpected and the party will analyse its debacle.

“The Jharkhand results were below our expectations. We knew it was going to be a tough election as Jharkhand has a tendency to change governments every five years,” Madhav told reporters.

The party will analyse the reasons and set things right there.  

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led three-party alliance stormed to power in the state, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party’s stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp