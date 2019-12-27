Hemant Soren to drop case against outgoing Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a goodwill gesture, senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren announced on Thursday that he would withdraw his complaint lodged against the outgoing CM Raghubar Das.

The complaint was lodged at the Mihijam Police Station against Das under various sections of the SC/ST Act on December 19 for his alleged ‘objectionable’ remarks in Jamtara a day before.

Making his decision known regarding the withdrawal of the complaint, Soren asserted that nothing could be gained with hatred against each other.

“We are peace-loving people and do not believe in malevolence… (We) try to move forward with a positive attitude. Whatever happened during the elections must be forgotten as it is the time to move this state forward on the path of development,” Soren said.

Meanwhile, Soren on Thursday called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi to seek his blessings and chalk out an outline of his new government in Jharkhand.

After meeting with the RJD chief for about half an hour, Soren called it just a courtesy call. “Lalu ji being a guardian for us, it was just as a courtesy call for asking his well-being,” said Soren.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary DK Tiwari called on Soren at his residence and invited to form the government in Jharkhand. According to Tiwari, family members of Hemant Soren have also been invited to take part in oath-taking ceremony.

“As per the protocol, I have invited Hemant Soren ji to come and take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2 pm on December 29 at Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi,” said the Chief Secretary. Other MLAs, who will be inducted in the Cabinet, will also be invited as soon as their names are decided, he added.

‘Jharkhand loss was unexpected’

In Srinagar, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the electoral loss in Jharkhand was unexpected and the party will analyse its debacle.

“The Jharkhand results were below our expectations. We knew it was going to be a tough election as Jharkhand has a tendency to change governments every five years,” Madhav told reporters.

The party will analyse the reasons and set things right there.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led three-party alliance stormed to power in the state, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party’s stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.