Jaipur 2008 blasts: Court remands man to two-day police custody in connection with live bomb seizure

All of them were lodged in Jaipur Central Jail and the ATS, which had investigated the blast case, re-arrested them in connection with the seizure of the live bomb.

By PTI

JAIPUR:  A local court has remanded a man acquitted in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case to two-day police custody in connection with a case of a live bomb seizure on the day of the blasts.

The anti-terrorist squad of the Rajasthan Police had taken five people, four who were awarded death penalty by a special court last week and the one who was acquitted, on production warrant from the Jaipur Central Jail here on Wednesday.

They were produced before a local court on Thursday where the magistrate sent Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman to judicial custody and remanded Shahbaz Hussain to two-day police custody.

Shahbaz Hussain was acquitted in the blast case while the remaining four were awarded death penalty.

All of them were lodged in Jaipur Central Jail and the ATS, which had investigated the blast case, re-arrested them in connection with the seizure of the live bomb.

Serial bomb blasts had occurred in Jaipur on May 13, 2008 which left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

The live bomb was seized near Ramchandra temple which was defused by bomb disposal squad.

"Investigation in the case of live bomb recovery is underway. They were arrested in the case on production warrant on Wednesday and one of them, Shahbaz Hussain, is in two-day police custody.

"He is being interrogated and will be produced before the court on Saturday," investigating officer and Additional SP ATS Hari Prasad said on Friday.

He said that bombs exploded at eight places and one bomb recovered unexploded.

