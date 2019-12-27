Journalist 'threatened' for circulating video of man celebrating Dawood Ibrahim's birthday

By PTI

MUMBAI: A journalist was allegedly threatened after he circulated a video showing a Dongri resident `celebrating' fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's birthday, the police said.

Mohsin Sheikh, who works with a local newspaper and runs a YouTube channel, lodged a complaint against one Shera Chikna at Goregaon police station on Friday.

Ibrahim, a prime accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan, turned 64 on Thursday.

A police official said that Chikna uploaded a video on Facebook, which showed him celebrating the gangster's birthday at Chikna's house in Dongri in south Mumbai.

Sheikh came across the video, and uploaded it on his YouTube channel and also forwarded it on several WhatsApp groups.

When Chikna learnt this, he allegedly called Sheikh and threatened him.

Senior inspector Sandip Bagdikar of Dongri police station said the police were conducting inquiry.

No case has been registered yet.