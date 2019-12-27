Home Nation

KBC fame Madhya Pradesh official suspended for objectionable Facebook post

Tomar is famous for having won Rs 50 lakh as a contestant on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' almost a decade ago.

Published: 27th December 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | KBC)

By PTI

SHEOPUR: A woman Madhya Pradesh revenue department official, who had earlier won Rs 50 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'KBC', was placed under suspension for uploading an "objectionable" comment on Facebook, a senior official said on Friday.

Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar, posted in Sheopur, uploaded the post on December 23 while replying to a man who had commented on the encroachment removal carried out in Karahal area here, the official said.

She is accused of a using an expletive with religious undertones in her post.

Divisional Commissioner of Chambal Renu Tiwari on Thursday suspended Tomar after she replied to a show-cause notice issued on the matter on Tuesday, he said.

Tomar is famous for having won Rs 50 lakh as a contestant on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' almost a decade ago.

She had also hit the headlines when she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 claiming she was being subjected to "repeated transfers".

"On the basis of the tehsildar's reply and report of the Sheopur collector, the divisional commissioner found Tomar guilty of violating Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Rules 1966 and placed her under suspension with immediate effect," said District Collector Pratibha Pal.

Tomar was unavailable for comment.

However, after the controversy erupted, Tomar had taken to Facebook on December 24 to inform "this is probably my last post, who has seen tomorrow."

