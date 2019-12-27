Home Nation

Muslims in Uttar Pradesh pay off over Rs 6 lakh for damages incurred during anti-CAA protests

Published: 27th December 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

CAA stir, Citizenship act

ituation in the capital of Uttar Pradesh was very tense on December 20 as public property was set on fire, police detained over 50 protesters and death toll rose. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a goodwill gesture, the members of Muslim community handed over a demand draft of Rs 6.27 lakh to Bualandshahr district administration on Friday in the wake of damage to public property during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Meanwhile, the Friday prayers passed off peacefully as the district administration was present in the Upper Kot area to ensure smooth conductance of Namaz.

After offering the day’s prayers, members of the community met District Magistrate Ravinder Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar to hand over the demand draft along with the rose twigs.

Last Friday, the anti-CAA protest turned violent after the police and protestors clashed in Bulandshahr, leading to damage of public property.

The DM claimed that a number of government vehicles and other property was damaged by the protesting mob last Friday. "It is the novel gesture which should come as an inspiration for others. With this, the Muslims of Bulandshahr have made a good start, they have realised that the it was their own property, bought from their own tax money, destroyed during the protests. It is their own loss and damage,” said the DM.

"The people in Bulandshahr have come with an letter of request and a demand draft of Rs 6,27,507. People have felt this (violence) should not have happened," he added. 

As per the sources, after the assessment, the property damaged during the protests stood out be worth Rs 6. 27 lakh.

The DM claimed that the move was proposed at a meeting with the commissioner and the inspector general. 
 
"In a meeting with senior officials, a proposal was put regarding the collection and offering to the administration,” he said.

The community also requested the district administration of withdrawing the cases registered against the protestors.

Notably, the state government has issued directives to initiate action against those protestors who were identified for indulging in violence and destruction of public property during the protests last Thursday and Friday in the state.

Consequently, notices for recovery of money as damages for the destruction of public property were being issued by respective district administration where the protests had taken violent turn leading to the damage to public property.

Moreover, in police brutality, 21 persons lost life and scores were left injured across 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

