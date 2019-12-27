Two tourists faint, die outside Goa EDM festival venue

By IANS

PANAJI: Two friends, both tourists from Andhra Pradesh, died outside the venue of the Sunburn Klassique electronic dance music festival in the beach village of Vagator in North Goa, police said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside the EDM festival venue.

"The two youngsters, Sai Prasad and Venkat (full name not known), fainted and collapsed outside the entry gate of the venue before the festival began. They hail from Andhra Pradesh," Prasoon said.

Both were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Police have registered both cases as unnatural deaths for now.

When one of the festival co-organisers Shailesh Shetty was contacted for comment, he claimed he was unaware of the incident.

"I do not know anything about it," Shetty said.

Sunburn Klassique, a two-day EDM festival, got underway on Friday.