WATCH | Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh

Published: 27th December 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:37 PM

Published: 27th December 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
By ANI

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday inaugurated a three-day national tribal dance festival and shook a leg with the tribal community on the dais in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city.

Earlier today, Gandhi took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and wrote, "This unique festival is an important step towards showcasing and protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage."

Clad in white attire and red headgear with artificial Bison horns, Gandhi while beating a drum, roved and swayed around in circles with the tribals.

"It is a very popular dance of Dandami madia tribe of Abujhamad in Bastar area and is also known as Gour dance. This dance is performed by a group of male and female dancers. The male dancers are adorned with bison horn crown and play the drum while dancing," tweeted the official page of the tribal festival.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other top party leaders also shared the stage with Gandhi and danced on the rhythm of the music.

The Congress leader, later, accorded the headgear on the chief minister's head who then danced and posed for photographs.

