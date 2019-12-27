West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem against NRC, Citizenship Act

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has composed a poem protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). She posted the piece on her Facebook page on Friday.

The Bengali poem titled 'Adhikar' ('Rights'), expresses disbelief at the current state of affairs in the country, with the poet saying "Ami to e deshtake chini na/ Ami to eikhane janmaini/ Ami Jonmechi Bharatbarshe/Bibhed Korte Sikhi ni (I don't know this land/I was not born here/I was born in India/I never learnt how to divide).

ALSO READ| No detention centres in Bengal as long as I am alive: Mamata Banerjee

She condemned the divisive forces asking them why somebody should snatch her rights and asserts that she would remain in the country enjoying all her rights. The poem rails against those trying to spread hatred and poison the minds of the people, and expresses the resolve that all citizens would stay united and ensure all their rights are intact.

Describing those promoting CAA and NRC as selfish giants, the poem regrets that the divisive forces only try to hoodwink the poor. And affirms that no division of the country would be allowed. The poem concludes with a call for a united India sans the divisive forces, and says "Amra sabai Nagorik/ /CAA, NRC manbo Na (We are all citizens/We won't accept CAA, NRC).