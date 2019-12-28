Home Nation

After Assembly polls defeat, BJP isolated in Jharkhand as Hemant Soren’s supporters continue to rise

Published: 28th December 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren gestures as JMM-Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi

Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren gestures as JMM-Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly Election results in Ranchi (Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After being abandoned by its natural ally AJSU ahead of Assembly elections, the BJP has been isolated in Jharkhand as all regional parties have extended unconditional support to the JMM-Congress alliance.

AJSU insiders said that party chief Sudesh Mahto is reluctant to join hands with BJP again and likely to announce unconditional and outside support to JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

Notably, JMM in a bid to strengthen its position in Assembly has also invited other regional parties, to help form a stable government in the state.

Attracted by Hemant Soren’s gracious attitude, almost all political parties including JVM, NCP, Left parties and two independent candidates have assured support to Soren who will be swearing-in as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power with 47 seats, unseating the BJP on Monday.

Though he has the majority to form the government, Soren called on JVM Chief Babula Marandi, seeking his support, as they went to polls for a common cause, even though, they contested separately. Babulal Marandi, without any delay, assured him that his party will be extending unconditional support.

Later, lone NCP MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh also announced his support to Hemant Soren, followed by Independent MLAs Saryu Roy and Amit Kumar Yadav.

AJSU, after getting a signal by Hemant Soren, is also mulling on joining hands with the JMM alliance.

“After the humiliation which we faced for the last five years, there are no chances of going back with BJP as it will also give a negative message among the people of this State.,” said a functionary in AJSU, adding that most of the party leaders are of the view that this is the right time to switch sides.

However, a BJP leader said that both the parties had to bear the loss of contesting separately, the AJSU will not offer support to Soren as it has no choice but to join hands with the BJP.

More than 50% candidates defeated by NOTA in state

More than half of the total candidates, who contested Assembly elections in Jharkhand, were defeated by none of the above (NOTA) as they could not secure more votes than cast in favour of it.

Interestingly, out of 1.50 crore who cast their votes, 2.05 lakh voter did not find any suitable candidate and opted for NOTA. 

Notably, NOTA remained on top 5 positions on 43 seats which also included Ranchi, Hatia, Silli, Lohardaga, Barhait, Dumka, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West and Chakradharpur.

Chatra recorded a maximum number of NOTA votes while the minimum of such votes were cast in favour of Nala. Out of a total of 1216 candidates, 68 were defeated by NOTA in 2019 polls.

