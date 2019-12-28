Bihar CM unveils statue of ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley in Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: "Though, Arun Jaitley ji was not born in Bihar, he had a deep connection with Bihar and he had always proved it whenever opportunities came before him for the larger interests of state", said chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday afternoon unveiling a life-size statue of the late former Union Minister, who was one of his closest friends.

The statue was unveiled on the birth anniversary of Jaitley in presence of Jaitley's son and wife and other family members at Kankerbagh park. Nitish Kumar also presented a small size idol of Jaitley as a memento to his wife Sangeeta Jaitley.

Nitish Kumar handing a small size idol of Jaitley to his wife

Sangeeta. (Photo | EPS)

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said that Jaitley lived as a politician with principle and he was a genius in sorting out differences or dilemma in politics.

"I had a very personal relationship with him above party and politics. We were meeting more often than not and discussing over the development of state and country together", he said, adding that Jaitley had contributed a lot while making laws for Bihar Lokayukta.

Nitish Kumar had announced to install a life-size statue of Arun Jaitley while paying tributes to the departed soul of Jaitley on August 25. Kumar had also announced that Jaitley's birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state function every year in Bihar.

Other prominent persons, who attended the function were chief justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley, daughter Sonali Jaitley and MP DR CP Thakur.