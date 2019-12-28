China urges India and Pakistan not to escalate tensions along LoC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst reports emerging on the exchange of fire by India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LOC), China urged the two countries to restrain themselves and not escalate tensions.

“We noted the relevant reports and we are following the situation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a media briefing.

“As a neighbour to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability,” he said.

According to defence sources, a junior commissioned officer of the Army and a woman were killed on Wednesday in a case of unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan was targeting the civilian population in India from gun and mortar positions inside villages in PoK, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army claimed on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing by the Indian troops along the LOC.