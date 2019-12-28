Home Nation

Congress to decide Maharashtra Cabinet picks on Sunday

Sonia is supposed to meet Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and the party’s state in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to discuss the names of ministerial probables.

Published: 28th December 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the much-awaited Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to meet top leaders from the state to clear names of ministers from the party amid tussle over ministerial berths.

Sonia is supposed to meet Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and the party’s state in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to discuss the names of ministerial probables.

As per the ministry sharing formula agreed upon by the three allies — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, the grand old party is to get 12 ministerial berths, excluding the Speaker’s post.

During the swearing-in of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on November 28, Congress’ Nitin Raut and Thorat, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath along with him. Congress leader Nana Patole was elected Speaker.

The party has to now give names of 10 ministers who are expected to take oath on Monday, along with those from the Sena and NCP.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan; Amit Deshmukh, son of former state CM Vilasrao Deshmukh; Yashomati Thakur, three-time MLA and lone woman legislator from Vidarbha; Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, four-time Congress MLA and daughter of prominent state leader Eknath Gaikwad and senior MLA KC Padvi are in the running for cabinet berths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi Balasaheb Thorat Mallikarjun Kharge NCP Shiv Sena
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp