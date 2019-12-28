Home Nation

Danish Kaneria can come to India under CAA: UP minister Mohsin Raza

He said that another Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf is also facing the same as he was a Christian and his actual name is Yousuf Yuhana.

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria. (Photo | AFP)

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza said that Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's actual name is Dinesh Kaneria and he is facing religious persecution and discrimination there and hence is free to come to India under the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019.

Shoaib Akhtar spoke truth; urge Pakistan PM Imran Khan to get me out of mess: Danish Kaneria

"They are facing all sorts of discrimination in Pakistan. Danish Kaneria is Dinesh Kaneria but has to change his name to play in Pakistan team. Similarly, Mohammad Yousuf is a Christian and his name is Yousuf Yuhana. They can come to India and the Citizenship Amendment Act is there and we will welcome them," said Mohsin Raza.

Former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar made a revelation regarding the treatment faced by Kaneria in the Pakistan dressing room.A video of Pakistani pacer Akhtar has gone viral on social media in which he had said that players of the Pakistani team refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu.

Following the revelation made by Akhtar, Kaneria soon released a statement, urging the Pakistan Prime Minister to help him in the current scenario."My life is not in good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though. I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need, I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help," Kaneria had said.

The 39-year-old Kaneria had played 61 Tests for Pakistan and is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat. 

