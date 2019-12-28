Home Nation

IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 17

The train, which is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route, will start its commercial run on January 19.

Published: 28th December 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tejas Express

Tejas Express (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The second privately operated IRCTC's premium Tejas train, which will ply between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday. Like in the first Tejas, which runs on the Delhi-Lucknow route, the railways will compensate passengers if the new train gets delayed.

First commercial run of the Tejas train will be on January 19. Sources said that it will ply on Ahmedabad - Mumbai- Ahmedabad route for six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance.

The train will be equipped with all modern on board facilities for ensuring high-level comfort to passengers. The IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways, is planning to imbibe regional delicacies from the local and ethnic cuisines to suit the taste buds of passengers, they said.

Aiming to bring services in railways on par with airlines, the sources said service in the train will be done through trolleys similar to airlines. It is another step by the Ministry of Railways in its endeavour to improve the overall travelling experience of rail passengers by providing state-of-the-art amenities to them on trains, they said.

According to the sources, the IRCTC will compensate each passenger with Rs 100 in case the train is delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours. Besides this, all passengers travelling on the train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 Lakhs, free of cost by the IRCTC.

This complimentary travel insurance will also include an exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against robbery during the travel period of passengers. The train fare will be dynamic in nature and based on the prevailing fare of the Shatabdi on the same route.

During lean period, the fare will be same as of the Shatabdi, 20 per cent more during peak period and 30 per cent during festive season, the sources said. In case of cancellation of the train, an automatic full refund on confirmed and waitlisted e-tickets will be made.

Sources claimed that there will be no need of cancelling the ticket or filing TDR in such case. High quality food and beverages will be provided to the passengers on board and the prices for that will be included in the ticket fare.

Each coach will be provided with RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger. The sources said there will be no concessional tickets in the train but children below five years of age need not to buy a ticket.

Similarly, there will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train, they said, adding that there will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of six seats in Executive Class and 12 in Chair Car will be available for Foreign Tourists. Both the Tejas trains are a test case to evaluate the handling of the trains by non-railway private entity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC Tejas Express Mumbai Ahmedabad train Indian Railways
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp