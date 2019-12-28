Home Nation

Kashmiri Pandits observe homeland day in Jammu; bill released to highlight various demands

Kashmiri women walk past security guards in J&K

JAMMU: Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Saturday observed homeland day here and adopted a bill highlighting its various demands including permanent rehabilitation based on principles of non-refoulment.

It said a delegation of the party would shortly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and present the "Panun Kashmir Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Bill 2020" with a request to adopt it with immediate effect.

Releasing its bill at a function to mark the homeland day, the chairman of the drafting committee, Titu Ganju said the bill would go a long way in addressing all components associated with genocide of the community and their long term survival, return and rehabilitation of the victims in their homeland.

"The Bill takes into account the provisos of the international conventions of United Nations on genocide, rights of victims of violence and on aborigines and creation of two commissions to look into the genocide, prevention and punishment and also envisages the procedure of trial and the mechanism of evidence in accordance to the established customary international laws and Indian criminal jurisprudence. It also lays emphasis on permanent rehabilitation based on principles of non-refoulment," Ganju said.

Convenor Panun Kashmir Agnishekhar said the entire community of Hindus of Kashmir have to rise to support the monumental decisions taken by Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

"We have already described the decisions of Government of India to neutralize Article 370, abrogation of 35A, reorganisation of State of J&K into two union territories and Citizenship Amendment Act as epochal and transformative measures which will strengthen the nation.

"It is imperative that at this juncture we stand up to urge Government of India to recognise genocide perpetrated on Hindus of Kashmir from time to time and bring in a law in order to address the permanent reversal of genocide of Hindus of Kashmir," he said.

To strengthen the efforts of the Centre, he said the Panun Kashmir is proposing the Bill which would go a long way in defeating the enemies of the nation and integrate J&K in a way that upholds the spirit of India.

Among other things, the bill recommends creation of a Board and a Commission to look into the aspects of cultural genocide in an encompassing way and all the criminal aspects which include investigation, procedure of trial, fixing of responsibility for the genocide, punishment to the perpetrators and compensation to the victims.

The Bill envisages Nuremberg Type Trials to fix the responsibility and punishment for the crime of genocide committed in Kashmir, a spokesman of the Panun Kashmir said.

Chairman Panun Kashmir Ajay Chrungoo said the neutralization of Art 370 and abrogation of 35A, reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir State into two union territories along with adopting of Citizenship Amendment Act are basically "decolonizing acts".

"If the State of India is unable to address the genocide inflicted on Hindus of Jammu and Kashmir, it will be perpetually unable to address the problems faced by Indians anywhere in the world," he reasoned.

