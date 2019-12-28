Kolkata man dies after falling into well while taking bath

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 30-year-old man died on Friday after allegedly falling into a well inside the compound of his house while taking a bath, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bapi Sarkar, a resident of Basdroni's Sonali Park area, they said.

Personnel of Kolkata Police DGM, along with sleuths of a local police station and fire department, tried to fish out Sarkar's body but even after seven hours of several attempts they failed to recover it, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

"The man was suffering from epilepsy for a long time. This afternoon he somehow reportedly fell into the well while taking a bath," he said.



"Our deep water diver found the body of the man deep into the well but could not bring it out because his head seems to be stuck somewhere underneath. We even tried to pump out water to bring out the body of the man. But even that did not help. Our diver found the water too cold to continue remain underneath for long," the officer said.

DMG officials has decided to stop the rescue operations for tonight, he said.

"We have decided to stop rescue operations for tonight because the water is not only too cold but it is quite dark to continue any rescue operations there. We will resume early tomorrow morning," the officer added.

The failure of DMG officials to bring out Sarkar's body led to a protest in the locality, following which state Sports Minister Arup Biswas visited the deceased's family to console them at their personal loss.