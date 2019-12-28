Narco terror: NIA charges 11 in Attari heroin haul case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Friday charge-sheeted eleven persons in a Narco terrorism case, relating to the seizure of 532 kg heroin at Attari.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA special court in Punjab’s Mohali against the accused, including six absconders, and four companies in the case relating to seizure of heroin at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.

NIA said Hawala and other informal channels were used to smuggle narcotics into the country through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of import of rock salt.

In a statement, the agency said, “The investigation has been able to establish an international conspiracy involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian nationals belonging to Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi. A vast network of Hawala and other informal channels has been used to smuggle narcotics into India through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of importing rock salt.”

The people named in the charge sheet are Tariq Ahmad Lone, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Ajay Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Shoaib Noor and Amir Noor.

They were charge-sheeted under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

AM/S Kanishk Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., M/S Gupta Fast Forwarders Pvt. Ltd., M/S Global Vision Impex and M/S Aimex General Trading Company were also charge-sheeted.

They were also booked under the Unlaw Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

