NPR-NRC a tax on poor people: Rahul Gandhi

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday compared the NPR-NRC with demonetisation, said these exercises will make the poor people suffer like the note ban did.

Rahul, who was in Chhattisgarh to grace the inaugural function of a three-day National Tribal Dance Festival, said later while talking to mediapersons, “Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. Demonetisation was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money, but do not withdraw money from your account. The entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people."

“This is the same thing. Poor people will have to go to officers and show their documents and give bribe...Crores of rupees will be pulled out of the pockets of the poor and will be given to the same 15 people.”

Slamming the Centre over the “deteriorating” economy, he said the country cannot be run without involving every section of society, irrespective of religion, caste or class.

“Unless the country remains united and the voices of all heard...nothing on the economic front can be effectively achieved.”