Opposition to show strength at Hemant Soren's oath ceremony

This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.

Published: 28th December 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo| Twitter/@HemantSorenJMM)

By IANS

RANCHI: As Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Executive President Hemant Soren is all set to be sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of the state on Sunday, the opposition is also geared up to show its strength in the oath ceremony.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony of Soren on December 29 at 2 p.m. at Morabadi ground here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President M.K. Stalin, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive President Tejashwi Yadav are also likely to attend the ceremony.

The mega opposition gathering will be the first after the swearing in of H.D. Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister last year where BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, the JMM and the RJD alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, and also have the support of the JVM-P and CPI-MLL who have three and one legislators respectively.

This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.

