Home Nation

Priyanka compares NDA govt with British rule, says country fighting similar ideology

The Congress general-secretary said that the country is being ruled by 'powers' who are similiar to the British government in pre-Independence India.

Published: 28th December 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra salute during the flag hoisting ceremony on party's 135th foundation day at UPCC HQ in Lucknow

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra salute during the flag hoisting ceremony on party's 135th foundation day at UPCC HQ in Lucknow (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Virtually equating the ruling BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that at present the country was fighting an ideology which it had fought against during the freedom struggle.

She was addressing party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress. "Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we fought during the freedom struggle," Priyanka Gandhi said here at the UP Congress headquarters. 

ALSO READ| BJP hasn't recognised Assam's culture, won't allow them to attack it: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress general secretary said that the country was in trouble and voices of dissent were emanating from different corners.

"Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards. But, the government wants to suppress it using fear. Whenever such situations arise, the Congress rises to the challenge and accepts them. There is no place for violence and fear in our heart," she said.

ALSO READ| 'NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation': Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Modi government

"The BJP makes laws which are against the Constitution and then suppresses those who oppose it. People were killed in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, and those who could not be killed were put in jails. Their only fault was that they were raising voice against a wrongdoing," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Targeting the central government, she said that a person who was in fear either resorted to violence to silence the enemy or retreated. "The BJP silenced the voice of the people through violence and cowardice, and is now retreating saying that it (BJP) has discussed NPR and not NRC. The country is recognising your cowardice," the Congress leader said.

She also said that people from every religion and caste sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. "The soil of this country has everyone's blood and no one can separate it".

ALSO READ| Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot lead flag march in Jaipur against Centre's policies

In a tweet she said that the Congress was the voice of the last person standing and it was also the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, women and every oppressed person. "On the 135th anniversary of the Congress, we take a pledge to completely dedicate ourselves to the party's ideology of non-violence and benevolence," she said.

This is the Congress general secretary's first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law that claimed at least 19 lives.

Priyanka Gandhi had visited Bijnor on Sunday to meet families of the victims of the clashes. However, the police stopped her and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from entering Meerut to meet the families of those killed in the violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi British rule UP Congress Congress Congress foundation day
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp