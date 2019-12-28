Rahul Gandhi is ‘liar of the year’: Prakash Javadekar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dubbing Rahul Gandhi as “liar of the year” for his claim that NPR is a “tax” on the poor, Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of trying to fan instability over the CAA-NRC-NPR issue, but asserted that the people were with the government.

The NPR does not involve any monetary transaction and its data is used to identify the poor so that government welfare schemes could reach the targeted people, he said.

“When Rahul was Congress president, he would speak lies all the time. Now he is no longer president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of ‘liar of the year’, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and the entire country,” Javadekar said.

The Congress hit back, saying the BJP resorted to personal attacks when it had no answers to Rahul’s “tough questions”.

“The government is either too arrogant to respond to these questions...or it has no answers. To cover their failures, they hide behind abuse...petty level of narrative,” said Pawan Khera.