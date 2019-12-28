Home Nation

Seniors demand that Rahul Gandhi return as Congress president

Rahul Gandhi, under whose leadership the party was reduced to 52 out of 542 seats in the 2019 LS polls earlier this year, resigned from the top post during the CWC meeting after the results.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: On the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress on Saturday, several senior party leaders pitched for former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi to lead the party once again against the ruling BJP and take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi, under whose leadership the party was reduced to 52 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, resigned from the top post during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, just two days after the poll results on May 25.

However, the Congress leaders unanimously rejected his offer to step down from the post. But Rahul Gandhi remained adamant and quit the party president's post in late July.

Following his resignation, the party reappointed Sonia Gandhi as the party's interim Chief on August 10.

Speaking to reporters at the Foundation Day ceremony at the party headquarters here, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Rahul should not have left the party Chief's post. But he stepped down following the loss in the Lok Sabha elections. We want him to lead the party again."

Singh was responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi taking on the Prime Minister and the BJP government aggressively over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Echoing similar views, senior party leader Tariq Anwar told IANS, "The decision to step down from the top post was completely his own. The CWC members and other party leaders tried to convince him not to step down, but he remained adamant on his decision."

"Still party activists and many party leaders want him to lead the party, but the decision will be again completely his own," the former Union Minister said.

This is not the first time that party workers and leaders are demanding that Rahul come back at the helm. During the party's Bharat Bachao rally on December 14 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, many leaders demanded that he lead the party.

While addressing the massive crowd at the Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its parent body Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said, "I am not Rahul Savarkar, I am Rahul Gandhi and I am not going to apologise for speaking the truth".

The BJP had been demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology for his "Rape in India" remark that he made at an election rally in Jharkhand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Congress President
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp