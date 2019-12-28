Home Nation

State's action has left protestors 'stunned', claim UP CMO tweets

In a series of tweets, the account of CM's office said the action taken against the trouble makers had shocked every rioter into silence

Protesters turn violent and throw brickbats during a rally in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Friday

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the ‘badla’ (revenge) remark on the day of violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in UP on December 19 and also amid criticism against the UP police for alleged excesses on the protestors, a series of Twitter posts from ‘CM Office’ handle are now trending wherein the CM sounds justifying police action while sending another message to protesters.

Notably, CM Yogi had dared the miscreants to indulge in violence and vandalism during protests while resolving to recover all the damages to public property by attaching personal properties of the rioters and getting it auctioned.

In a series of tweets, the account of CM's office said the action taken against the trouble makers had shocked every rioter into silence. "Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is stunned. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government's strict actions. Do whatever now, damages will be recovered from anyone who damages public property. Every violent protester will regret now because there is Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," the CMO tweeted.

"Every rioter is thinking they made a big mistake by challenging Yogi ji's government after seeing strict actions taken by it against rioters," Adityanth's office said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Both tweets had a hashtag 'TheGreat_CMYogi'.

In fact, UP government has so far notified 498 people, comprising 82 from Lucknow, 148 from Meerut, 26 from Sambhal, 79 from Rampur, 13 from Ferozabad, 50 from Kanpur, 73 from Muzaffarnagar, eight from Mau and 19 from Bulandshahr, for causing damage to public property during protests. The government said it would attach their property to extract damages against destruction of public property.

According to a circular, the UP government has identified these people as anti-socials who caused damage to public and private property while taking part in anti-CAA protests in different parts of the state.

Rights activists, meanwhile, accused the state police of committing excesses on protesters and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe to ascertain the truth about police action and killings in the state. Around 21 people lost their lives and scores were left injured during CAA protests across the state.

On the contrary, the unrelenting state authorities are contemplating to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against persons and organisations identified to have fomented trouble during anti-CAA protests across the state.

For example, in Bijnor, where two people lost their lives to gunshots fired one each by a cop and a protestor, the police administration has commenced the exercise of initiating strict legal action against those organisation which had allegedly pushed the adolescents to protests.

As per the police sources, they had clinching evidence against such organisations which pushed teenagers to stone-pelting and arson during the protests. As per Bijnor SP Sanjeev Tyagi, many organisation in the districts had prepared a roadmap to spread canard and hatred among people against the government triggering violence.

Sanjeev Balyan, who is BJP MP from Muzaffarnagar, has also demanded a probe into the role of Deoband madarsas and clerics to ascertain as to how small children were sent to protest and indulge in violence.

