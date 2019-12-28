WATCH | Tripura royal scion shares video of 'Bangladeshi migrants' entering India

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma has shared a video on his Twitter handle alleging illegal migration of Bangladeshi nationals into Tripura.

"Hello India, this is how porous our borders are. These Bangladeshis are crossing over. Location Tripura, Simna, India at Daldali village. Do you think your ILP will stop them?" Debbarma captioned it.

In the video, the alleged illegal immigrants are seen making their way into Tripura through a paddy field.

Debbarma claimed that the migration had taken place on December 26 at 5 pm. He said the language of the people, their attires and features could not distinguish if they belonged to one religion or another.

Debbarma, a member of Tripura’s royal family and a tribal, is a critic of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to "persecuted'' non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

He has hit out at the BJP on the issue, saying the tribals of Tripura are the worst sufferers of illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Hello India,this is how porous our borders are.These Bangladeshi's are crossing over. Location Tripura,Simna, India at Daldali village. Do you think your ILP will stop them?

26th Dec:5 p.m.

The lang,dress,features does not distinguish if they belong to 1 religion or another. pic.twitter.com/g8oUqASPR9 — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) December 27, 2019

"When people suffered during the Bengal famine, it was we, the tribals of Tripura, who had sheltered them. We sheltered them every time they faced a problem. And today, we have been reduced to a minority. We are one-third of the state’s population," Debbarma said recently.

Along with the rest of the Northeast, the tribals in Tripura had vented out their ire on the streets against the amended Citizenship Act.

At a rally in Assam sometime back, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Centre was taking such steps on the India-Bangladesh border that even birds from the neighbouring country would not be able to fly into India.