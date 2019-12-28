'Why would such a big leader know me': Prashant Kishore's response to Puri's 'I don't know him'

By Express News Service

PATNA: JDU Vice-President and India's top poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday in a diplomatic tone responded to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that he didn't know who Kishor was.

Kishor in a sarcasm-laden tone said: "Puri ji is a senior minister, I do agree with him as to why should he be knowing an ordinary man like me".

He further said that lakhs of people from Bihar and UP like him live and struggle establish and make a position for themselves in Delhi. "How will a senior leader like Puri know so many people? For him, knowing about an ordinary man like me is not possible. Around 50 lakh of people from Bihar and UP live in Delhi and struggle for survival. So, it would be against the status of a senior leader like him to know us all".

"But whether he knows me or not, but I know him well. I should know him because I'm advising AAP through IPac in the Delhi elections. I know many of the works of his urban department which would be helpful in Delhi election", he said sarcastically.

He said that he has been working to know everyone, even each of the 13.500 booth in-charges of BJP in Delhi.

"Our way of working is that we try to know more and more about our political competitors. It becomes pertinent to us to know about political competitors to win the election", he said.