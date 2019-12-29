BJP-RSS hold rally in Pune in support of Citizenship Act, NRC
The rally was organised by the BJP and RSS, and speakers told people the Act was not against any caste or religion but for persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries.
Published: 29th December 2019 11:21 PM | Last Updated: 29th December 2019 11:21 PM
PUNE: Former BJP minister Bala Bhegade led a march in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune district on Sunday.
The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non- Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.