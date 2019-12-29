BJP-RSS hold rally in Pune in support of Citizenship Act, NRC

By PTI

PUNE: Former BJP minister Bala Bhegade led a march in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune district on Sunday.

The rally was organised by the BJP and RSS, and speakers told people the Act was not against any caste or religion but for persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non- Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.