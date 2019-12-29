Home Nation

BSP MLA in MP suspended for supporting Citizenship Act, seeks apology

Rama Bai, who represents Patheriya Assembly seat, on Saturday evening supported the Act at a function in her constituency in the presence of Union minister Prahlad Patel.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday suspended party's MLA in Madhya Pradesh Rama Bai for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The MLA later claimed that her statement had been "distorted by the media", and sought forgiveness.

Mayawati has been strongly criticising the new law which provides for grant of citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Rama Bai, who represents Patheriya Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, on Saturday evening supported the Act at a function in her constituency in the presence of Union minister Prahlad Patel.

Patel lauded Rama Bai's stand.

Taking a strong note of it, Mayawati, in a tweet on Sunday, said, "The BSP is a disciplined party and it takes prompt action against its MPs and MLAs who break discipline."

"Taking this into account, the party suspends Madhya Pradesh's Patheriya MLA Rama Bai Parihar for supporting CAA.

She has been banned from taking part in party functions," the BSP supremo tweeted in Hindi.

Later in the evening, Rama Bai accused the media of distorting her statement and sought "forgiveness" from Mayawati, saying the BSP supremo was like "my father and mother".

"I am and will always be with Behenji (as Mayawati is fondly called) till my last breath. Even if she throws me out of the party, I will only support her. I cannot think of being separated from Behenji. If I have angered her in anyway, I take my words back," she told reporters.

"She is like my father and mother. I have made mistakes in the past, but she has always forgiven me. I am sure she will forgive me this time as well. The media has distorted my statement and has not presented it the way I had said it," she claimed.

The BSP had voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament, terming it as unconstitutional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati Rama Bai
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp