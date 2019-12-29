Citizenship Act protests continue in Assam, singer Zubeen Garg hints at forming new party

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Thousands of people hit the streets of Assam on Sunday decrying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and vowing to continue with the protests till the law is withdrawn.

The opposition Congress, which kicked off a 800-km 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri on December 22, reached Golaghat with thousands of people participating in it.

One of the largest anti-CAA gatherings took place in Nalbari where popular singer Zubeen Garg hinted at forming a new regional political party to contest state elections in 2021.

"The Congress, AGP and the BJP all betrayed us. We have to think of something new. If necessary, we will have our own party and contest elections," he added.

People in large numbers were also seen taking part in a protest march at Samaguri in Nagaon.

Protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 were also held in Guwahati, Baksa, Dhekiajuli, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Bokajan, Howraghat, Naharkatiya, Tingkhong, Amguri, Doom Dooma, Kampur, Rangia, Barpeta and Bokakhat.

The agitators at all the anti-CAA gatherings demanded immediate release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested during the stir.

The state had witnessed violent agitations after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament.

Five persons were killed and several public properties gutted during the stir.

Curfew was imposed in several cities and towns of the state including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Night curfew was also imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

However, the curfew was lifted after normalcy returned to these places.