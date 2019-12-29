Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests continue in Assam, singer Zubeen Garg hints at forming new party

The opposition Congress, which kicked off a 800-km 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri on December 22, reached Golaghat with thousands of people participating in it.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Assamese people take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Shillong Monday Dec. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Assamese people take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Shillong Monday Dec. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Thousands of people hit the streets of Assam on Sunday decrying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and vowing to continue with the protests till the law is withdrawn.

The opposition Congress, which kicked off a 800-km 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri on December 22, reached Golaghat with thousands of people participating in it.

One of the largest anti-CAA gatherings took place in Nalbari where popular singer Zubeen Garg hinted at forming a new regional political party to contest state elections in 2021.

"The Congress, AGP and the BJP all betrayed us. We have to think of something new. If necessary, we will have our own party and contest elections," he added.

People in large numbers were also seen taking part in a protest march at Samaguri in Nagaon.

Protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 were also held in Guwahati, Baksa, Dhekiajuli, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Bokajan, Howraghat, Naharkatiya, Tingkhong, Amguri, Doom Dooma, Kampur, Rangia, Barpeta and Bokakhat.

The agitators at all the anti-CAA gatherings demanded immediate release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested during the stir.

The state had witnessed violent agitations after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament.

Five persons were killed and several public properties gutted during the stir.

Curfew was imposed in several cities and towns of the state including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Night curfew was also imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

However, the curfew was lifted after normalcy returned to these places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zubeen Garg Citizenship Act Assam Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp