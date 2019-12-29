Confident that Hemant Soren led Jharkhand government would work for all: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and prosperity.

Gandhi on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren, who took oath as the chief minister of the state after the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition won a clear majority in the assembly elections.



"I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji and ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Government in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens and usher in an era of peace and prosperity in the state," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi also shared a few pictures of the ceremony where he is seen along with opposition leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Sharad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel were also present on the occasion.