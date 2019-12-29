Home Nation

Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor daughter in Chhattisgarh

When the accused also raped his younger daughter, aged 14, the two sisters informed their mother about it.

Published: 29th December 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Chhattisgarh court has sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment till his natural death for raping his minor daughter, observing that he does not deserve any leniency.

Special Judge of fast track court in Durg, Subhra Pachouri, convicted the accused on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Section 376-AB (rape on woman below 12 years of age) for raping his 17-year-old daughter at home since last five years, Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI.

The court also imposed a collective fine of Rs 20,100 on the accused.

The judge in her order observed that in view of the circumstances of the case and the increasing incidents of sexual offences against innocent minor girls, the accused, who is the victim's father, "deserves no leniency".

According to the prosecution, on June 30 this year, the victim went to Pulgaon police station in Durg district, located around 50 km from here, with her mother and lodged a complaint that her father had been raping her since 2014 in their house.

The victim told the police that she could not muster courage earlier to inform anyone about the offence as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences.

Later, when the accused also raped his younger daughter, aged 14, the two sisters informed their mother about it, Verma said.

While the younger daughter lodged a complaint in this connection on June 29, the elder one approached police the next day, Verma said.

The accused was immediately arrested and booked under IPC Section 376-AB and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two separate cases were lodged against him on complaints filed by his two daughters. The hearing in the case lodged by the younger daughter is scheduled for next month, Verma added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape Chhattisgarh
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp