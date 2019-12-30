Home Nation

Amarinder government for ending power subsidy to big farmers

Another suggestion was to provide only 100 units of free electricity to SC-BC families per month.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The cash strapped Punjab government is now considering to review the massive Rs 6,060 crore power subsidy that it gives to farmers. Rough estimates suggest that the Amarinder Singh government is likely to save Rs 3,907 crore every year if the subsidy is restricted to only small and medium farmers who own land up to 10 acre.

This suggestion was made in a meeting held at CM Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse. The meeting discussed ways to increase government revenue and to put an end to unwanted expenditure.

It was found that the total electricity subsidy bill comes up to Rs 9,674 crore per year. The Punjab government gives free electricity worth Rs 6,060 crore to farmers,  200 units of free power to per family of the SC-BC community for Rs 1,623 crore and industries are given Rs 1,990 crore subsidy.

The main suggestion was that all the politicians, including sitting MPs, MLAs, ministers, people holding constitutional posts, central and state government employees, farmers paying I-T and people who get more than Rs 10,000 monthly pension should not be given the power subsidy. Amarinder, Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal have already given up power subsidy. Another suggestion was to provide only 100 units of free electricity to SC-BC families per month.

Comments

