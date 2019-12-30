Amit Shah unveils new insignia for CRPF’s VIP security wing

Home Nation

Shah unveiled the logo during an event, where he laid the foundation for raising a new headquarters building for the CRPF.

Published: 30th December 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a new insignia for the CRPF’s VIP security wing that protects 59 high-risk dignitaries, including members of the Gandhi family and a host of Union ministers.

The logo — with a “Garuda”, sword and shield — will give a distinct identity to the unit, Shah said. The insignia will bear the motto of the force -- “Always, Aware, Alert”.

Shah unveiled the logo during an event, where he laid the foundation for raising a new headquarters building for the CRPF. Of the 59 protectees under this unit, 15 are under the top “Z+” category, 21 under the “Z” category and the remaining 23 under various other categories. “This is a historic day for the unit that serves with utmost dedication and discipline. VIP security is now a core task for us. The insignia will now be worn by all commandos under this unit,” CRPF Inspector General (Intelligence) Pradeep Kumar Singh said.

Shah also said that the Centre has decided to enhance housing satisfaction for jawans and officials of central armed police forces (CAPFs) and steps will be taken in the upcoming Budget to allocate funds for this. “The housing satisfaction ratio (for CAPFs) has to increase... We have firmed up our mind on this... It will be taken up in the next Budget.”

Poor response
CRPF has a poor housing satisfaction of 13.75% , in CAPFs it is about 25%.     Those who do not get government house are forced to stay in rented houses

