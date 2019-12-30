Home Nation

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore slams UP Police, blames its 'negative approach'

The BJP MP's remark on Twitter comes days after a fish seller and a property dealer were killed in his constituency which lies on the outskirts of Lucknow.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore (File PH=

By IANS

LUCKNOW Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, has said that UP police's negative approach is responsible for the "uncontrolled crime" in the state.

The BJP MP's remark on Twitter comes days after a fish seller and a property dealer were killed in his constituency which lies on the outskirts of Lucknow.

"Due to the negative approach of the police, crime has gone uncontrolled in Lucknow. Murder and loot are continuing unabated," he said in a tweet.

Kaushal Kishore, while talking to reporters later, said, "If the working of the police is based on extortion, then the fear of police will automatically disappear. They do not even listen to public representatives. This is tarnishing the image of the state government."

This is not the first time that the MP has trained his guns on the police.

In a tweet on December 17, the MP had stated that "most of the SHOs in Sitapur district are working as per their whims and fancies, which is causing problems to the common people. These people (SHOs) have signed a contract to bring a bad name to the government."

He further said that criminals have become emboldened. "I have also lodged some complaints with the police, but no action was taken. You can imagine what happens to common people," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaushal Kishore  BJP MP UP Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp