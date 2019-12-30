Home Nation

Government to go ahead with CAA implementation: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

No matter how many processions and rallies are taken out, CAA will be implemented at any cost as it is not against any Indian citizen, the Mos Home said.

Published: 30th December 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Modi government will go ahead with the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite the ongoing protests against it, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

"No matter how many processions and rallies are taken out, CAA will be implemented at any cost as it is not against any Indian citizen," he said.

The BJP leader slammed the Congress party for anti-CAA protests and alleged that unable to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically, it was dividing people in the name of religion by spreading lies about the legislation. He said the opposition party was behind those resorting to violence and creating law and order problems.

Addressing a meeting organized by BJP in support of CAA here on Monday, he also warned that Modi government will not be a mute spectator to public property being vandalized.

Defending Uttar Pradesh police, he said the job of the police was to maintain law and order and they had nothing to do with politics. He also praised Yogi government for its handling of the situation and for making vandals pay for the damaged public property.

He claimed that 250 policemen in Uttar Pradesh were injured in the violence and 58 of them received gunshot injuries.

He questioned silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and other opposition leaders on stone pelting and arson during the protests.

He said some so-called intellectuals, some parties and organizations were doing a false propaganda over CAA to malign the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He alleged that these forces were provoking people and creating fear among Muslims by spreading lies that they will be sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh. He claimed that even some places of worship were being used for this propaganda.

The Central minister claimed that CAA is not aimed at snatching citizenship of any Indian but to give citizenship to minorities persecuted in Islamic countries' Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He said after the Partition both Indian and Pakistan had agreed to look after their respective minorities without any discrimination, but Islamabad went back on the agreement and persecuted the minorities by forceful conversions. "The population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to three per cent from 30 per cent earlier," he said.

Reddy said members of minorities from these countries migrated to India 30-40 years ago and were living in miserable conditions.

Stating that it is the responsibility of Indian society to help these people, he claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while in opposition, and CPI-M leader Prakash Karat had demanded law for granting citizenship to these refugees.

He said the government brought CAA on humanitarian grounds to help the persecuted people. He said refugees were different from infiltrators and separate policies were needed to deal with them.

The minister said for BJP, there was no difference among Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Telangana state BJP chief K. Laxman alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao became a tool in the hands of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi by sending his ministers to the protest meetings against CAA, NPR and NRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kishan Reddy CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp