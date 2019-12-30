JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor questions Sonia Gandhi's silence on NRC

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: After questioning on what transpired his party for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament that has now become an act, JD(U) vice-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor has now questioned the stance and silence of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on the Citizenship Act, NCR and the NPR.

He continued attacking those who supported the Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR or who protested against these schemes diplomatically without taking a clear-cut stance on these issues. On Monday, airing his views, Kishor said that the Congress president ought to come out with her clear-cut stance and ask all the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to officially reject the NRC in their states.

Questioning Sonia's silence over this issue, he said that if she (Sonia Gandhi) gives a single statement over the NRC, it would certainly bring clarity to the Congress party's stance. He expressed his dismay as to why Sonia Gandhi has not so-far issued at least one statement of her whereas her party has claimed to have participated in agitation against the NRC.

He also put the Congress Party in dock by saying that when the UPA government was in power led by the Congress, why didn't it amend the CAA if it was so unconstitutional. "The Congress Party had an opportunity to amend it but it didn't. Why it didn't still is beyond anyone comprehension," he said.

Kishor also said that the first party which aired any oppositon to the CAA was the JD(U) if one checks the party parliamentary committee record. "But under what circumstances, JD(U) supported the bill in both houses can only be said by none other than Bihar CM Nitish Kumar," he taunted.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand lambasted Kishor without naming him through a tweet on Monday. "Organisational politics is all about following an ideology within the given framework and hierarchy.A publicity seeker propongandist who is desperate to play the role of a supermo and tries to express the issue which is the sole jurisdiction of the chief is dangerous for any organisation," Dr Anand wrote.

Earlier, Kishor had said that JD(U) deserves more seats than the BJP in next assembly election on Sunday.