Home Nation

Jharkhand: Patthalgadi sedition cases dropped by Hemant government

Newly-sworn-in CM will also drop cases filed during protests against changes in tenancy Acts

Published: 30th December 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren greets Governor Draupadi Murmu before the swearing in ceremony in Ranchi on Sunday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren greets Governor Draupadi Murmu before the swearing in ceremony in Ranchi on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Within hours of taking oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren got down to business. In its first Cabinet decision, the Soren government announced that all cases registered during the Patthalgadi movement and protests following amendments to the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 (CNT Act) and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act, 1949 (SPT Act) will be withdrawn soon.

Sedition charges were filed against 10,000 villagers from Khunti, Murhu and Arki blocks under Section 124-A of the IPC. The Patthalgadi movement began in 2017-18, when giant stone plaques came up outside villages in Khunti district, declaring the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority.

“The Cabinet has decided to withdraw FIRs lodged against the agitators of Patthalgadi movement and objecting proposed amendments in CNT and SPT Acts,” said Cabinet Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh.
Coming out of the Cabinet meet, Soren said that all those issues, due to which the people of Jharkhand were troubled, will be reviewed. The Cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal to make changes to the state government’s logo.

Earlier in the day, the 44-year-old tribal leader took oat as the CM in the presence of a galaxy of opposition leaders. The opposition parties took the swearing-in as an opportunity to showcase their strength where leaders of almost every political party in the UPA-fold took part in the event.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. Among those in attendance were Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC boss and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh counterparts Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK leader M K Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi, and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Youngest CM ever
Hemant Soren, born at Nemara in Ramgarh to Roopi and Shibu Soren holds the distinction of being the youngest chief minister of the country. He was sworn in as the CM for the first time in July 2013. He was also elected to Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand between 2009 and 2010 and also held the post of deputy CM of Jharkhand between 2009 and 2013. Hemant did his schooling from Patna High School and pursued engineering from BIT Mesra. However, he could not complete his degree due to political disturbances and issues in the family. He is married to Kalpana Soren and has two sons Biswajeet (9) and Nitil (4). Soren loves gadgets and enjoys playing video games. On Sunday, Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were the other three ministers who took oath after Hemant Soren.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hemant Soren Jharkhand Patthalgadi sedition cases
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp