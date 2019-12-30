Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Rain may dampen New Year spirit

Uttar Pradesh is already reeling under an intense cold wave, but now the weathermen have predicted rain. The weathermen have forecast a wet spell in several parts of Uttar Pradesh from December 31 to January 3, 2020. Lucknow is already numb with cold with temperatures hovering around 3.5°C (minimum). Now with rain in the forecast, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 30 onwards. Due to interaction between western disturbances and lower level easterlies from December 31 onwards, light to moderate and isolated to scattered rain and thundershowers are likely over in the state till January 2, 2020.

Junk turned into gym

The North Eastern Railway’s mechanical workshop in Bareilly district’s Izzatnagar is now a ‘Tool Room Park,’ an indispensable part of the life of over 1,500 employees. At a glance, it might seem like scrap, but it is actually a park and gym. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India’ movement is the inspiration that drove the workshop employees to build an open gym in an abandoned park, using scrap and discarded material. They named it ‘Tool Room Park’. The open gym is a combination of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Fit India’ movement. The job, however, was not easy and the main task was to take out time for transforming the park. But dedicated employees worked on their own time to build this park.

Technology park to come up at Bareilly

Bareilly is all set to have a science and technology park in 2020. After Ghaziabad, this will be the second such park in Uttar Pradesh. Work on the park will start in January and the project will be developed with the help of the science and technology department of UP. The development agency has earmarked seven-acre land at the intersection of 45-metre road connecting Bisalpur-Dohra Road under its Ramganga Nagar scheme. The project was initially meant for Kanpur but due to some reason, it could not take off.

BHU professor is new LU vice-chancellor

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, professor of management at the Institute of Management Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), is the new vice-chancellor of Lucknow University (LU). Uttar Pradesh governor and university chancellor Anandiben Patel appointed Rai as the vice-chancellor for a period of three years from the date of his joining. He will replace SK Shukla, who was the university’s registrar and was given the additional charge of vice-chancellor after former V-C Prof SP Singh’s three-year term ended in November 2019. At 45, Prof Rai is among the youngest to be appointed as the V-C of this prestigious university. He intends to help LU secure a place among the top 100 universities of the country.

