Naqvi slams, Maurya defends UP cop

Published: 30th December 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP supporters carry the national flag during a rally in support of the amended citizenship law and the NRC in Dehradun on Sunday.

BJP supporters carry the national flag during a rally in support of the amended citizenship law and the NRC in Dehradun on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday demanded immediate action against Meerut’s superintendent of police for asking Muslims to “go to Pakistan” during a protest, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya defended the police officer.  

In a viral video, Meerut SP (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh was seen asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-CAA protest. However, Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar defended the officer saying his comments came as he was trying to control a violent situation and the protesters raised slogans hailing Pakistan.

“It is condemnable if it is true. Immediate action should be taken against the police officer. The UP government will take action if police or administration has committed any kind of atrocities on the people,” Naqvi said.

Terming the alleged police excesses on people during protests against the CAA in UP as unacceptable, the minister said: “Violence, whether it is being perpetrated by a mob or by the police, cannot be part of a democratic system and is unacceptable. Police and administration should also keep in mind that innocents should be not subjected to violence and brutality.”

Maurya, in contrast, defended the officer. “He did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-

Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. Meerut SP’s statement is not wrong for the people involved in anti-national activities. The statement is right for those people who are sloganeering against India and supporting Pakistan,” he said.

